Three-vehicle collision on Springfield Road

The crash occurred near the Hollywood Road S intersection just before 2 p.m.

  • Aug. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle collision at Hollywood Road S and Springfield Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 2 p.m. and is not causing any significant traffic delays.

There are no apparent injuries that resulted from the crash and all drivers are out of their vehicles.

