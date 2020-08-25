Three vehicle collision leads to Highway 16 closure east of Vanderhoof

The highway has since then been re-opened.

A three vehicle crash on Highway 16 led to roads being closed east of Vanderhoof in the afternoon Tuesday, Aug. 25.

In an email statement to the Express, Staff Sgt. Laurie Clarkson said at approximately 2:45 p.m., RCMP responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 16 and Carmen Hill Road which involved three vehicles.

Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, she said.

Highway 16 was closed, but was re-opened within the hour.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is being conducted by Vanderhoof RCMP and no further information is available.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

