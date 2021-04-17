Three-vehicle collision in Chilliwack causes traffic backlog at busy intersection

Collision happened at intersection of Vedder and Knight

Crews are on scene of a three-vehicle collision at Vedder and Knight roads in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 17, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene of a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Vedder and Knight Roads in Chilliwack.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Chilliwack Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service are currently on scene. There are reports of “multiple” patients involved in the collision, although none appear to be too serious.

People are advised to avoid the area a traffic is very backed up.

Crews are on scene of a three-vehicle collision at Vedder and Knight roads in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 17, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress