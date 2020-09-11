Three vehicle collision in Chilliwack blocks traffic on Alexander Avenue

Emergency crews responded after two trucks and a car collided

Traffic on Alexander Avenue has been blocked coming off and towards Yale Road by a three car collision.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

A silver Ford F150 emerging from the parking lot of the McDonalds hit the driver side of a black four-door Audi car. A second Ford F150, turning the corner off of Yale Road, ran into the other vehicles.

The Chilliwack Fire Department is on scene along with police and ambulance.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress