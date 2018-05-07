Three Valley Gap landslide accident victim spearheads letter writing campaign

Shannon Smith wants the province to make the Trans Canad Highway at Three Valley Gap safer

Last October Shannon Smith was caught in a rockslide at Three Valley Gap, breaking her back.

“I looked like I do today when I came out of the car, the only difference is I had a couple little scratches, but I broke my back in the accident,” she said.

Now she is back at work full-time but limited in how much she can lift.

Since the accident she said it has been difficult regularly driving the highway where everything happened, but she has family and business commitments that make it unavoidable.

But when the boulder came down on April 18, and another rockslide a few days later, Smith knew she had to push harder for change.

“In the last three weeks I bet you there has been 8 or 9 calls easily, just at Three Valley, that I can think of off the top of my head,” she said.

While she was recovering she wrote letters to the premier, the minister in charge of highways as well as the city.

The city also wrote to the province asking for safety improvements as Three Valley Gap.

Smith said the response from the premier “was pretty much a shrug off, it is just another thing in the interior.”

Now Smith is asking that everyone write a letter asking for change to happen.

“Through my recover I decided that the reason I made it through was to make a change, to be the one to get something fixed at Three Valley,” she said.

In the letter, Smith implores the premier to recognize, acknowledge and act on the dire safety crisis.

“We have not alternative route,” she writes. “We pass through Three Valley Gap to catch flights, go to orthodontists, buy new vehicles and attend work functions. This transportation corridor is vital and we deserve to be safe.”

A general letter can be found below, however Smith recommends writing a letter in your own words if you have a story to share.

Letters can be sent via email to premier@gov.b.ca cc’d to doug.clovechok.mla@leg.ba.ca. Or you can drop off your letter at the MLA’s office at 107 1st St. East.

Do you have a story to share? We at the Revelstoke Review would like to hear it and share it, adding more voices to the fight for change. Send us your photos and stories about incidents you have experienced at Three Valley Gap to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Three Valley Gap Letter by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

