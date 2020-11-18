Three traffic incidents slowing westbound Highway 1 commuters

Car in ditch in Abbotsford, two crashes in Langley before 7 a.m.

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:19 a.m.

Three traffic incidents are slowing westbound Highway 1 commuters this morning.

The first reported crash occurred near 264th Street in Langley before 6:45 a.m.

The second crash was reported less than five minutes later in Abbotsford – a car crashed into a ditch just after the Mt. Lehman Road off ramp.

The third was reported just before 7 a.m. – a vehicle has spun out in Langley near 216th Street, and emergency crews are blocking the HOV lane.

Traffic is slow from Bradner Road, and congestion is building fast from 216th Street in Langley.

