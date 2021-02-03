Three Terrace firefighters receive commendations

Several Terrace firefighters have been commended for their long and exemplary service.

The commendations were noted at a Terrace city council meeting Jan. 25.

George LeBleu, a volunteer fire fighter, received the Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal for 20 years of service. Exemplary service is defined as good conduct, industry and efficiency.

“The fire service, it’s a second family for me,” LeBleu said. “When I first came into it, there was a lot of old guys in the department … Now I’m actually the old guy in the group.”

He said he feels fortunate to serve alongside his son, who is also a volunteer firefighter.

LeBleu also received a Road Rescue Pin for 20 years service. This pin recognizes service in responding to challenging motor vehicle incidents that may require specialized skills or are outside of regular fire department response areas.

Captain Dean Prins received the Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal for 30 years of service.

Fire Chief John Klie received the B.C. Long Service medal recognizing 45 years of service.

“It went by very quickly, I’m afraid,” Klie said. “I love the fire department … it’s been an honour.”

Mayor Carol Leclerc thanked the three for their service in the community. She also noted that a class of seven new volunteer firefighters will be training in 2021.

“A huge thank-you to the volunteers as they start their volunteer career,” she said. “That’s going to make a big difference. We know that we’ve been struggling over the last few years to get the numbers up.”

Terrace Standard