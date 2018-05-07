Three suspects remain in custody after stolen truck was apprehended Friday

RCMP are asking if anyone has video footage of the arrest of the three suspects

Three people remain in custody after a stolen vehicle from Prince George was apprehended north of Williams Lake Friday. Photo submitted

RCMP are asking if anyone has video footage of last Friday’s arrest of three suspects after a stolen truck was stopped north of Williams Lake at Pine Valley.

The stolen truck collided with an RCMP police dog services vehicle. All of the stolen vehicle’s tires were deflated from driving over spike belts police had deployed at two separate roadblocks.

On Friday, May 4 at 5:17 p.m. a Prince George RCMP police dog services member witnessed a Ford F350 driving erratically along Highway 97, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations.

It was learned immediately the truck was stolen from Prince George as were its Alberta plates.

With assistance from the Williams Lake RCMP, General Duty and Traffic Services, the Prince George Dog Services (PDS) attempted to stop the vehicle and set up the road blocks and spike belts in two different locations.

“Contact was made between the suspect vehicle and the PDS vehicle which completely stopped the suspect vehicle,” Saunderson said. “All three occupants fled the scene on foot, but were quickly apprehended. All three, who are known to police, remain in police custody. There were no reported injuries.”

Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge, Williams Lake RCMP, thanked the public who stayed away from the scene at the time of the incident, given it was “very dynamic involving these offenders who demonstrated complete disregard for safety.”

Pelley is asking if any member of the public obtained video of the apprehension of the offenders to contact Cpl. Black at 250-392-6211.

Investigators are working with the BC Prosecution Service and pursuing charges in connection with the incident.