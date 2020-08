Lees Lake wildfires range from 0.01 to 1.2 hectares

Three fires burning east of Lake Country are under control.

The lightning-caused blazes are approximately 34 kilometres east of the district around Lees Lake.

Four BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding to all three, which range in size from 0.01 to 1.2 hectares.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks small fire near Cherryville lake

READ MORE: Vernon fire department urges ‘extreme caution’ to prevent wildfires

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.