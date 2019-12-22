Three Saanich Peninsula organizations receive early Christmas presents

Saanich Marine Rescue Society was among three Peninsula organizations, who received a community grant funded through gaming revenue. The society received $47,200. Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue ($25,300) and the Peninsula Streams Society ($25,500) also benefited from the program. (Black Press Media File)

Christmas has come early for three Peninsula organizations.

Saanich Marine Rescue Society, Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue, and Peninsula Streams Society have received a combined total of nearly $100,000 from the province through the community grant program.

The funds are divided as follows: $47,200 for Saanich Marine, $25,300 for Cat’s Cradle, and $25,500 for Peninsula Streams respectively.

The annual program distributes up to $140 million in commercial gambling revenue to more than 5,000 community organizations in six sectors: arts and culture; sport; environment; public safety; human and social services; and parent advisory council and district parent advisory councils.

The non-for-profit Saanich Marine Rescue Society funds and operates the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) 36 vessel based in the Sidney area, with funding coming from public donations as well as the gaming grant. The vessel itself responds to marine emergencies in the Southern Gulf Islands and Saanich Inlet with volunteers trained in marine search and rescue and marine emergency first aid. Volunteers also promote safe boating through education.

Founded in 2006, Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue operates across Greater Victoria including Saanich Peninsula and offers rescue services for animals with special needs, such as serious medical conditions. It emphasizes rehabilitating and re-homing animals considered unadoptable.

The Peninsula Streams Society helps coordinate stream restoration and habitat conservation on the Saanich Peninsula with the goal towards creating healthy aquatic habitat that supports self-sustaining populations of native species in both freshwater and marine environments.

