Three rehabilitated raptors released back into the Cariboo region

Two owls and a juvenile bald eagle spent time at Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta healing from injuries

A Horned Owl was released in the Cariboo region after being rehabilitated after being rescued by Second Chance and rehabilitated at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society centre in Delta, B.C. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Two owls and an eagle were released in the Cariboo this week after recuperating from injuries at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta.

Sue Burton of Second Chance Wildlife Rescue co-ordinated the rescue and release of the raptors.

“We’ve got a Great Grey, a Great Horned and an eagle,” Burton said as she prepared to travel with the raptors to release them.

Michelle Obre of the 150 Mile House area discovered the eagle around Christmas time in a ditch along Highway 97 near the Knife Creek Road.

“I think it was feeding on a deer and was hit by a car,” Obre said.

On Wednesday she met Burton for the release of the eagle.

“It was so amazing,” Obre said of the release. “I almost cried because at one point I did not think she was going to make it with her broken wing.”

Rob Hope, raptor care manager at OWL, said the Great Horned Owl was also hit by a car and found in a ditch in April.

She had a damaged right eye and a broken talon, but healed really well.

The Great Grey Owl, also hit by a car, had a fractured clavicle and scapula.

Burton said because it was found between Williams Lake and Quesnel, she contacted the Soda Creek First Nation and arranged to release near there.

Hope said they received 630 birds of prey last year and 700 the year before.

“I’ve got to thank Pacific Coastal and Bandstra Trucking for taking on the transport of these birds because it saves us thousands of dollars,” he said.

