Three RDOS members named to SILGA board

Executives appointed at convention in Penticton earlier this month

BOARD MEMBERSThree officials from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have been named to the Southern Interior Local Government Association board. From left are Judy Sentes, Karla Kozakevich and Toni Boot.(Photo submitted)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen now has three executives on a regional board.

At the Southern Interior Local Government Association annual convention held in Penticton April 30 to may 3, the association’s 11-member executive board was elected.

Director Karla Kozakevich was named first vice-president, Summerland mayor Toni Boot was named second vice-president and Penticton councillor Judi Sentes was named director at large.

The SILGA executive board serves as an important voice for the region,” said Kozakevich, chair of the RDOS board. “Resolutions brought forward to the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference each year are often depated and endorsed by the SILGA membership.”

SILGA is made up of elected officials from 37 communities and six regional districts in south central British Columbia, representing more than 500,000 people.