Three RDOS communities recognized as age-friendly in 2019

Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Osoyoos are being recognized by the B.C. Ministry of Health

Three communities in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are being recognized as age-friendly this year.

Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Osoyoos are among 10 B.C. communities being recognized by the Ministry of Health, meaning they are taking steps to ensure seniors can live active, socially engaged and independent lives.

“Many RDOS communities are doing important work to help seniors thrive and remain healthy and active,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich in a release. “The age-friendly designation provides opportunities to apply for grants specific to infrastructure and services for seniors.”

Age-friendly communities receive a digital badge to promote their status, and are also invited to join the national and global networks of age-friendly communities.

There are 57 officially recognized age-friendly communities in B.C. in 2019, up from 47 in 2018.

In February, it was announced that Penticton was one of 10 Interior communities receiving $185,340 in age-friendly grants from the B.C. Ministry of Health.

More information about age-friendly grant program can be found at Age-friendly BC.

— With files from Jordyn Thomson

