Three Carey Point properties in Chilliwack on are evacuation order as of Tuesday, May, 15. This is is the Fraser River in Chilliwack as of the morning of May 10, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

Three properties in Chilliwack on evacuation order

Three ordered to evacuate from Carey Point, while the remaining ones still on alert

Evacuation orders came through Tuesday morning for three Chilliwack properties at Carey Point, which had been put on evacuation alert last week.

“The remaining properties in the area remain on alert,” according the City of Chilliwack press release on Tuesday morning.

During spring freshet, conditions can change very quickly.

READ MORE: Six households on alert

When residents are on “alert” they might be requested to leave on short notice.

The six properties are located outside the city’s diking system at Carey Point, along Ballam Road, Jess Road and Carey Road.

READ MORE: Wait and see mode

The Fraser River is predicted to peak at 6.6 metres at the Mission gauge by early next week, according to the River Forecast Centre.

The river was at 5.56 metres at the time of evacuation order, which is “bank full” conditions.

“The current provincial forecast is not a cause for concern for residents within the City of Chilliwack dyke system,” said the release by city officials will be monitoring river levels.

They are taking “every precaution to ensure public safety” in the event of a flood, and City of Chilliwack would like to remind residents to be prepared in case of any emergency.

“Make sure your family is equipped for any emergency with an emergency kit containing basic supplies of food and water, as well as prescription medications, personal toiletries, a change of clothing, insurance papers and other important documents.”

The City of Chilliwack’s Fraser River Flood Response Plan is based on water levels relative to the dike system as well as readings from the Mission Gauge, and at “bank full” the city begins regular dike patrols, and emergency operations centres may be established to co-ordinate flood fighting activities.

The provincial government said last week it was encouraging local governments and First Nations communities along the lower Fraser River to prepare for potential flooding,

“The lower Fraser has not seen this combination of weather conditions – including high temperatures, snow melt and riverflow – for a number of years,” according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

For more information about flood protection and flood preparedness in the City of Chilliwack, visit www.chilliwack.com/floodprotection

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

