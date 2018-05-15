Three properties in Chilliwack on evacuation order

Three ordered to evacuate from Carey Point, while the remaining ones still on alert

Three Carey Point properties in Chilliwack on are evacuation order as of Tuesday, May, 15. This is is the Fraser River in Chilliwack as of the morning of May 10, 2018. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

Evacuation orders came through Tuesday morning for three Chilliwack properties at Carey Point, which had been put on evacuation alert last week.

“The remaining properties in the area remain on alert,” according the City of Chilliwack press release on Tuesday morning.

During spring freshet, conditions can change very quickly.

When residents are on “alert” they might be requested to leave on short notice.

The six properties are located outside the city’s diking system at Carey Point, along Ballam Road, Jess Road and Carey Road.

The Fraser River is predicted to peak at 6.6 metres at the Mission gauge by early next week, according to the River Forecast Centre.

The river was at 5.56 metres at the time of evacuation order, which is “bank full” conditions.

“The current provincial forecast is not a cause for concern for residents within the City of Chilliwack dyke system,” said the release by city officials will be monitoring river levels.

They are taking “every precaution to ensure public safety” in the event of a flood, and City of Chilliwack would like to remind residents to be prepared in case of any emergency.

“Make sure your family is equipped for any emergency with an emergency kit containing basic supplies of food and water, as well as prescription medications, personal toiletries, a change of clothing, insurance papers and other important documents.”

The City of Chilliwack’s Fraser River Flood Response Plan is based on water levels relative to the dike system as well as readings from the Mission Gauge, and at “bank full” the city begins regular dike patrols, and emergency operations centres may be established to co-ordinate flood fighting activities.

The provincial government said last week it was encouraging local governments and First Nations communities along the lower Fraser River to prepare for potential flooding,

“The lower Fraser has not seen this combination of weather conditions – including high temperatures, snow melt and riverflow – for a number of years,” according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

For more information about flood protection and flood preparedness in the City of Chilliwack, visit www.chilliwack.com/floodprotection

