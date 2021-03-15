Three people injured in highway crash north of Ladysmith

Three people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a sedan collided on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo Airport on Saturday, March 13. (Black Press file photo)

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in front of Nanaimo Airport on the weekend.

The crash occurred Saturday, March 13, just after 5 p.m. at the Timberlands Road intersection. Four ambulances and a helicopter responded to the scene along with Ladysmith RCMP and Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, RCMP senior media liaison officer, said in an e-mail that Ladysmith RCMP officers determined a sedan had been travelling southbound on the highway when it collided with a pickup truck turning left off the highway.

Shoihet said the 49-year-old woman driving the sedan and her 57-year-old male passenger, both from Chemainus, were airlifted to hospital with injuries, “which were later determined to be non-life-threatening.” Alex Mattes, B.C. Ambulance Service regional unit chief, said the patients flown to hospital were in serious but stable condition. Shoihet said the 23-year-old Lantzville man who had been driving the pickup was taken to a local hospital for assessment, while the pickup’s passenger, a 26-year-old Ladysmith man, was uninjured.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to assist with the investigation into the crash. Impairment has been ruled out as a factor and the investigation is continuing.

