Three Ontario residents arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman downtown Kelowna

The suspects are Ontario residents and have now been released from custody

Three individuals from out of town have been arrested after a parking lot confrontation in downtown Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP said just before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, a group of people were approached by an employee in the parking lot of a business along the 200-block of Bernard Avenue. The employee asked the group to leave the property.

The verbal confrontation turned violent and a man in the group allegedly struck the 28-year-old female employee several times.

Police said several personal items were allegedly taken from the woman and the group fled the scene in a black SUV.

Kelowna RCMP immediately launched an investigation, arresting three individuals a short time later. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the employee, who received medical treatment for her injuries.

The three suspects, a 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, are all from Ontario and were visiting the area. Kelowna RCMP said they have now been released from custody and have future court dates regarding the incident.

The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Services for review and charge assessment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

