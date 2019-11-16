Three on ballot, two running for Union Bay Improvement District board

Voters will go to the polls to choose new board member on Saturday, Nov. 23

Union Bay goes to the polls Nov. 22 in a byelection. Photo courtesy of JET Productions

There might be three names on the ballot for the upcoming Union Bay Improvement District (UBID) byelection vote on Nov. 23. However, only two candidates are actually vying to fill the vacant spot on the board.

Teresa Knight filed to make sure someone would run but wanted to withdraw once she heard others were running for the vacant position. This happened past the deadline though, so her name will appear.

“I’m on the ballot,” she says.

Knight says she will consider running next year when voters go to the polls for a regular election. That leaves two others running to join the UBID board: Treasure Ducharme and Ian Munro.

RELATED STORY: Union Bay Improvement District byelection advance polls are Nov. 12

Treasure Ducharme

Ducharme was a federal public servant for 36 years. She started her career as an immigration officer and worked overseas, then later moved into senior management. She retired as a senior executive with Public Services and Procurement Canada in 2019. For a three-year term she sat on the board of directors for APEX (Association for Professional Executives).

Originally from Alberta, she has owned property in Union Bay since 2012 and has volunteered for the Union Bay Community Hall and the Baynes Sound Lions. She describes herself as a “positive, action-orientated person who is not afraid of hard work.”

Ducharme says she understands the challenges of previous boards but hopes to move forward in a collaborative manner. Her priorities will be to hold a public forum around the situation facing Union Bay today as well as work closely with the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) on the governance study. Finally, she hopes to bring an open, pragmatic approach to the board.

“We need to work together as a team. We need to clearly highlight the successes and simultaneously listen to what the questions, ideas and concerns are,” she says. “We must start fresh. The board needs to ensure everyone understands the facts. We also must listen to what the majority of residents of Union Bay want. Ultimately, Union Bay must be first.”

Ian Munro

Munro has more than 25 years of business/executive leadership experience in finance, IT and service delivery with several different firms. He is a certified leadership coach and has board experience with executive teams and non-profit associations.

He has been a property owner in Union Bay since 2010. He describes himself as a strong listener, effective facilitator, collaborative and outcome-driven.

His priorities for Union Bay are ensuring the governance study is completed with results communicated to the community and a referendum on converting services in 2020. As well, he wants the board to provide strong stewardship regarding the water treatment plant and good governance. Watershed protection is also a key concern.

Munro hopes the governance process will validate his belief that the regional district makes sense for Union Bay.

“The final decision on whether to convert services to CVRD should be made by referendum,” he says is his campaign literature. “The services provided by UBID don’t define Union Bay. We – the people – do.”

RELATED STORY: Union Bay Improvement District board lacks chair

The position for a board member has been open since Paul Healey resigned as chair in September. Last month, Hein Vanderberg, who, along with Healey, joined the board this spring, was picked as interim chair.

Advance voting was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Regular voting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the UBID office at 5579B South Island Hwy.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.