Three new signs coming to Rosswood

Betty Geier, a director with the Rosswood Community Association, presents a Kitsumkalum Lake-Rosswood Interpretive sign on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Quinn Bender/ Terrace Standard)

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has approved the use of Gas Tax Funds to pay for three new signs in Rosswood.

The Rosswood Community Association (RCA) requested assistance from RDKS to design and install two ‘Welcome to Rosswood’ signs and an interpretive sign beside the Water Tree.

The Union of BC Municipalities has confirmed that the projct is eligible to use gas tax funds. Area C Director Bruce Bidgood supported the project.

“The people in Rosswood have long expressed concerns about excessive traffic speeds going through their community,” he said at an Aug. 14 board meeting.

“The signs aren’t just a ‘Welcome to Rosswood’ sign, they are also designed to say ‘please slow down as you come in,’ as an attempt to reduce the speeds of people through a residential area.”

Bidgood said that the findings of a traffic study did not merit a change, but he still hears stories of people and pets being hit by vehicles.

According to the Rosswood Community Association, the ‘Welcome to Rosswood’ signs will be four feet by five feet, aluminum and reflective, with an anti-graffiti lamination cover.

The interpretive sign will be located next to the Water Tree, replacing the existing sign which is in a state of disrepair. It will have a concrete base and timber frame, measuring six feet by four feet, covered by a roof. The sign will serve as both a community bulletin board and an educational sign displaying the history of the Water Tree.

In its application, the RCA said that vehicles speeding through town and passing stopped school busses have been a problem in recent years, so the ‘Welcome to Rosswood’ signs will serve as a friendly reminder to both visitors and residents to drive with care.

All tree signs together carry a cost of close to $8,000. The RCA estimates that a reasonable time frame for project completion is summer 2021.

Rosswood is an unincorporated community of around 150 people, located 37 kilometres north of Terrace.

READ MORE: A second Welcome to Thornhill sign could be placed near roundabout

@BenBogstieben.bogstie@terracestandard.comLike us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TerraceStandard/

” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/TerraceStandard

” target=”_blank”>Twitter.

Terrace Standard