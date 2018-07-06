The two day pageant came to a close following an emotional evening

From left to right: Savannah Audet, Sierra Moore and Gracie Combs are the new Quesnel Royalty. Heather Norman photo

Three new Miss Quesnel Princesses have been crowned, following an emotional night of speeches, talents and impromptu questions.

Gracie Combs, Miss Hub International, Savannah Audet, Miss Bliss, and Sierra Moore, Miss Canadian Tire will be the Miss Quesnel Royalty for the upcoming year.

Several other awards were also given out at the event.

Terrah Peters, Miss Cariboo Ford, won the Bob Graham Memorial Award, as well as the Friendship Award. Alaura Jaggernath, Miss AC&D Insurance Services, took home the Most Improved Speech Award, while Combs also won the Talent Award. Moore took home two awards, along with her new title. She won both the Quesnel Knowledge and Speech Awards.

Mayor Bob Simpson and MLA Coralee Oakes also spoke at the event.

More information and photos to come in Wednesday’s paper.

