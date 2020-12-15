Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Three more Central Okanagan school COVID-19 exposures reported

SD 23 announced the exposures on Monday night, Dec. 14

Interior Health has reported three more Central Okanagan COVID-19 exposures on Dec. 14.

École Élementaire Casorso Elementary, Raymer Elementary and George Elliot Secondary have confirmed COVID-19 cases in their communities.

This announcement is the second time in a day an exposure at George Elliot was announced.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) said the individuals are now self-isolating and have support from local public health teams. Interior Health will be following up with those who may have been potentially exposed.

SD 23 is reminding staff, parents and students that if they are feeling unwell and are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

A full list of school exposures can be found here.

READ: COVID-19 reported at several Lake Country schools

