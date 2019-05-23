Three Mission RCMP constables named to Alexa’s Team

The team recognizes police officers who excel at removing impaired drivers from B.C. roadways

Mission RCMP Constables Sean Jeffery, Stefan Colceriu, and Reid Trustham were honoured as members of Alexa’s Team during a ceremony at the Justice Institute of BC on May 9, 2019.

Alexa’s Team, founded in 2008 following the death of four-year-old Alexa Middelaer by an impaired driver, is supported by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD), ICBC, the RCMP, and municipal police agencies across B.C. and recognizes police officers who excel at removing impaired drivers from British Columbia roadways.

“We are extremely proud of these officers and having them work here makes Mission a safer place to be”, said Corporal Nathan Berze of the Mission RCMP.

The Mission RCMP want to remind the public to plan ahead for transportation when drinking alcoholic beverages or any other substance that may impair their ability to drive.