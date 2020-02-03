Three men charged with 15 crimes, Surrey RCMP say

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Surrey Mounties say three men face 15 separate charges including conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a firearm.

They are Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, Tien Roy Mai Dang, and Noah Didhra.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said these latest developments stem from the investigation into a 2017 shooting in Newton which injured an innocent 62-year-old woman who’d been visiting from Ontario.

Loubissi-Morris was charged in connection with that, in December 2019.

Sturko said a subsequent search warrant execution in Kelowna resulted in the seizure of cell phones, about $177,000, “significant” quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms.

Loubissi-Morris has been in custody since he was arrested on Dec. 11 and Dang was arrested on Jan. 30.

Police are looking to arrest Didhra, described as 21, South Asian, five feet 10 inches tall, and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

