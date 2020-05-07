Three Langley animal rescues top ten in running for $5,000 ‘lifesaving’ grant

Critter Care, LAPS, and TinyKittens are hoping to offset animal medical costs with the sum

Critter Care Wildlife Society, which rescues and rehabilitates wild animals like otters, is in need of financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic – along with other Langley animal welfare organizations, including LAPS nd TinyKittens. (Critter Care photo)

Langley animal welfare organizations have cracked the top 10 most-voted list for a virtual campaign to win $5,000, which will offset the hefty cost of care.

Critter Care Wildlife Society, Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), and TinyKittens, are awfully close in the running – with TinyKittens in first place, and Critter Care one per cent behind in total votes.

LAPS was trailing in 10th place by Wednesday, reminding its Facebook followers to vote daily for the non-profit.

“This contest could provide lifesaving care for the animals at our shelter,” explained LAPS spokesperson Drew Harkins.

Canadian animal welfare organizations are eligible for the “Humane Kind” contest during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a Nutram Pet Products Inc. initiative.

And the contest couldn’t have come at a better time, especially since annual fundraisers – including LAPS’ Furry Tails Foot Race and the Critter Care’s gala – have gone virtual or postponed to comply with provincial health mandates.

READ MORE: Cash hard to come by to raise Critter Cares costly bear cubs

TinyKittens, based in Fort Langley, cares for cats and kittens – feral or not.

Critter Care, based in South Langley, rehabilitates 2,000 wild animals including otters, bears, squirrels, racoons, and more, each year.

LAPS operates out of a shelter in Aldergrove, taking in abandoned dogs, cats – and at times, other unique species like pigs and exotic birds.

People can vote for the organization of their choosing, daily, until May 31.

To place a vote, they can visit nutram.com/vote.

Aldergrove Star