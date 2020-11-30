Three Ladysmith Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store volunteers test positive for COVID-19

Anyone who volunteered at Thrift Store between Nov. 14 - Nov. 28 is asked to monitor for symptoms

Three Ladysmith Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store volunteers have tested positive for COVID-19. (Ladysmith Health Care Auxiliary photo)

The Ladysmith Health Care Auxiliary has reported that three of their Thrift Store volunteers have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Monday,(Nov. 30) afternoon, the Auxiliary asked Thrift Store volunteers and shoppers who visited the Thrift Store between November 14 and November 28 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and call BC’s 811 HealthLink service.

Thrift Store volunteers have been asked to voluntarily self isolate for 14 days.

The Ladysmith Health Care Auxiliary was notified of the first case on November 26, and were notified of the following cases on November 28.

Auxiliary president, Jen Forrest said that the volunteers who have tested positive for COVID-19 were not serving as cashiers, nor as frontline volunteers dealing with the public.

The Thrift Store was closed over the past weekend due to the COVID cases, and will remain closed until December 14.

Ladysmith Chronicle