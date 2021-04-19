Three flight exposures reported at Victoria International Airport

One flight on April 7 and two on April 11 had confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard

Three new COVID-19 flight exposures in or out of Victoria have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s list.

On April 7, passengers in rows 16 to 22 onboard Air Canada Jazz flight 8302 from Victoria to Vancouver may have been exposed to the virus.

On April 11, two flights between Calgary and Victoria were also affected. Passengers in rows one to seven on WestJet flight 3113 from Calgary may have been exposed. On WestJet flight 3112 from Victoria, the affected rows haven’t been reported.

Those who were onboard are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Those include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

Already in April, seven flight exposures have been through Victoria. Four were between Victoria and Vancouver and three were between Calgary and Victoria. The record number of monthly exposures is eight.

