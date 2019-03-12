Three fire halls battle blaze in rural Aldergrove farm house

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on 272nd Street

  • Mar. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Langley Township firefighters were on scene at a house fire on a farm in Aldergrove Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4200 block of 272nd Street, said deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

Several residents had been displaced but were not injured. One firefighter was being checked over by BC Ambulance paramedics, but it was thought he was suffering from exhaustion, Ferguson said.

Three halls were involved in fighting the fire and hauling water from the nearest hydrant to the rural site, said Ferguson.

– More to come

Previous story
Crow’s Nest Lodge supportive housing officially opens with conference and tour
Next story
Loren Leslie’s mother asks why she wasn’t informed of Legebokoff’s prison transfer

Just Posted

Most Read