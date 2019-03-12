Three fire halls battle blaze in rural Aldergrove farm house

Langley Township firefighters were on scene at a house fire on a farm in Aldergrove Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4200 block of 272nd Street, said deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

Several residents had been displaced but were not injured. One firefighter was being checked over by BC Ambulance paramedics, but it was thought he was suffering from exhaustion, Ferguson said.

Three halls were involved in fighting the fire and hauling water from the nearest hydrant to the rural site, said Ferguson.

– More to come