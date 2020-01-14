Three face charges after drugs seized at Chilliwack house

Three people are facing charges after a raid on a Williams Street drug house last week uncovered crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Reports of suspicious activity at a residence in the 9700-block of Young Road in early January linked a 35-year-old male and the alleged sale of drugs by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Property Section (CRU).

Evidence seized during that arrested led to a further search on Jan. 8, 2020 in the 9500-block of Williams Street where officers found the drugs, along with scales, a cellphone and cash.

The same evening CRU supported by Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section, Priority Target Team, and general duty officers executed a search warrant of the dwelling. Property linked to thefts reported to police was seized and a 19-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Austin William Kardux was wanted since Nov. 26 when a warrant was issued for his arrest on another file. He and 35-year-old Dwayne Leo Madsen are charged with break and enter and theft from mail from Oct. 9, 2018, Madsen also charged with disguising face with intent to commit offence. Kardux is charged with wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer from Oct. 10.

Both men are due in court Jan. 16 for a bail hearing on the October charges.

Following an investigation and a review of evidence from the January arrest, all circumstances will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for charge assessment.

“Folks watching and reporting to police what appears to be out of place in the neighbourhood remains a powerful tool to keep crime out of the community,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release.

RCMP tips on how to spot a crime house or drug dealer in the neighbourhood:

• Regular and unusual traffic patterns;

• Traffic stops where a residence comes out to talk briefly with occupants of the vehicle;

• House lights always on.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

