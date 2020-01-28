Three dogs found wandering West Kelowna returned to owners

Two of the three dogs were found to be severely injured

Three dogs found wandering West Kelowna have been returned to their owners.

The dogs were discovered on Jan. 9 by RCMP in West Kelowna. Two of the dogs had suffered injuries and despite a BC SPCA investigation that is ongoing over the treatment of the animals, all three were returned to the owners.

During last two weeks, The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) dog control services said one of the dogs had to be treated by a veterinarian after it sustained a severe neck infection from dog attacks. A second dog also had to be treated by a veterinarian after it needed treatment for an eye injury.

RDCO said the third dog was found uninjured and was being taken care of by dog control services until it was later returned to its owners.

RDCO spokesperson Corie Griffiths said a local bylaw means RDCO can’t hold dogs for over a certain amount of time.

“Once the dogs entered our pound, it’s required by bylaw that we can hold the dogs for up to 72 hours until an owners come forward,” said Griffiths.

“Once the owner pays their outstanding fees and ownership is confirmed, the dog control team releases the dogs to the owners.”

The BC SPCA investigation remains ongoing at this time.

