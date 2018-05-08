Three displaced after house fire on Victoria Avenue in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Victoria Avenue this evening. Three people were displaced, according to fire rescue. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Three people have been displaced after a fire in the 3700 block of Victoria Avenue this evening.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance crews responded to a structure fire on Victoria Avenue, between 105th and 106th streets, at about 5:27 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s possibly a cooking fire,” said Capt. Geoff Whiting of Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “We’ll have to have an inspector in to have a look though.”

There were no injuries, but one resident was examined by paramedics and didn’t require further medical attention, Whiting said.

He said there was heavy smoke damage to the whole house and some fire damage in the stove area.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and three people displaced, but apparently the homeowner was insured,” said Whiting.

