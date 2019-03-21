Three different Chilliwack pubs hit by banking machine thieves

At least three automatic banking machines have been stolen recently in Chilliwack, although police haven’t said whether the thefts are connected.

The most recent was a dramatic smash and grab at Major League 2 Taphouse in Sardis. It appeared someone drove into an entrance of the building, smashing through brick, the main door, and glass to gain access. There were two ABMs in the entry, but only one was stolen.

Chilliwack RCMP then confirmed that there were two similar thefts in February, on the north side of the highway. The first was on Feb. 12 at 5:30 a.m., in the 8200 block of Young Road. That business is Friendly Mike’s Pub.

Four days later, someone broke into Chances Chilliwack and stole one of their ABMs as well. Chilliwack RCMP say they responded to that call at 4 a.m., in the 8100 block of Young Road.

All of the thefts are under investigation by RCMP, but no other information was available at press time.