Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

  • Jul. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police in Maine say three people have died after a small plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., and was headed for Prince Edward Island crashed near a small airport.

State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport.

RELATED: One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash.

A spokesman for the FAA says the small, twin-engine plane crashed on approach to the airport.

Greenville is about 240 kilometres north of Portland.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Viva! Victoria Latin Fest to inspire city’s Latino communities
Next story
Mount Eneas wildfire under control

Just Posted

Local area service doesn’t go through for 100 block of Norton Ave.

  • 13 hours ago

 

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

  • 13 hours ago

 

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 Langley train crash

 

BC Wildfire successfully ignites fuels near Placer Mountain Fire in Similkameen

 

Most Read