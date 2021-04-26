Three crews called to Langley barn fire on Sunday night

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Township firefighters responded to a report of a barn fire in the 2200-block of 236th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021. The structure was vacant. The cause of fire is under investigation. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley firefighters were called to the Hopington neighbourhood of Langley on Sunday evening after a report of barn fire.

Crews were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 2200-block of 236th Street, according to Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township.

On arrival crews found a small building fully engulfed in fire and partially collapsed,” he said. “Neighbours report that nobody lives on the property and the small structure was empty.”

Members from Murrayville, Otter and Aldergrove responded to the scene, Hewitson said. Crews quickly douse the flames, he noted, preventing further spread.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. A cause has not yet been determined.

