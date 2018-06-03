Three cougars killed over four days in Port Coquitlam

It’s believed the three cougars killed were part of a family unit. (publicdomainpictures.net)

Three cougars had to be killed between Thursday and Saturday in a residential part of Port Coquitlam.

Sgt. Todd Hunter of the Conservation Officer Service of B.C. says the cougars showed aggressive behaviour, attacked some pet cats and had an encounter with at least one dog.

They were all young and believed to be part of a family unit because two were found together, he says, which is unusual for the typically solitary species.

Hunter says studies show that relocating cougars that have already become habituated to human areas can create more dangerous situations, because the cougars aren’t used to hunting in the wild and may become more aggressive if they’re hungry.

He says it’s up to residents to ensure food scraps aren’t left outside, because they could attract rodents and other animals to the area that will in turn draw cougars.

There will be more human-wildlife conflict as real estate development continues to encroach on wilderness areas, he adds.

The Canadian Press

