Three Corners Health hosts diabetes conference

Two days this week, the Elks Hall was filled with people learning about managing diabetes

Stacey Isaac, nurse manager with Three Corners Health Society, is hoping this week’s diabetes conference held at the Elks Hall will become an annual event. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

The Elks Hall was bustling in Williams Lake this week with a diabetes conference hosted by Three Corners Health Services Society.

“It’s our first time we’ve done this and we are hoping it will become an annual thing,” said Stacey Isaac, nurse manager for Three Corners Society as lunch was being served Wednesday.

“We have brought together all of our five Secwepemc communities and some of the Tsilhqot’in communities to learn more about diabetes.”

The theme of the conference – From Burn out to Balance – reflected the fact it can be stressful to have diabetes, she added.

Ten different tables were set up around the hall, with information and services about community resources.

“We’ve got two pharmacists from Shoppers Drug Mart who work with us on a program for people who take several medications to see if they can them off some of their medications,” Isaac said. “There’s someone else giving foot massages, because that can help people with diabetes.”

Leanne MacNair, an optometric assistant with Williams Lake Optometry, was manning a display on how to keep diabetes from affecting the eyes.

“If it does end up impacting somebody’s eyes then I we can tell them what kind of treatment is available,” MacNair said.

Trying out some of the exercise equipment brought to the conference by Red Tag Fitness was Edith William.

As Kyle Dyck from Red Tag talked to her about the equipment, William’s face lit up.

“I’m from Soda Creek and have been a home support worker there for 16 years,” William said.

Nurses Sagar Sandhu and Matthew Summerskill work with the Mobile Diabetes Clinic from Carrier Sekani Family Services out of Prince George and travel to many communities in the Interior.

During the conference they ran their clinic in Williams Lake.

Pointing to a spinning wheel at their booth Summerskill said people could win prizes based on where it landed.

“Here this one says, ‘what is this organ?’,” he said as the wheel stopped at one of the spots. “It’s the pancreas.”

“It’s a fun game,” Sandu added. “Kind of like Wheel of Fortune, but Wheel of Diabetes Fortune.”

The fair ran Tuesday and Wednesday and Isaac is hopeful it can become an annual event.