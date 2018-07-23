A structure fire on Wells Road in Chilliwack was one of three fire that broke out Sunday evening. (Dan McDermid Photo)

Three Chilliwack fires in one day

Crews battle a structure fire, vehicle fire and forest fire

Local fire crews were kept busy on the weekend.

A structure fire at a home on Wells Road sent flames and smoke into the evening sky Sunday.

The fire broke out in the shop and Chilliwack firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

According to witnesses, no one was home at the time.

Earlier, a vehicle fire at Cultus Lake snarled traffic and threatened the nearby forest.

The incident closed Columbia Valley Highway – the only road to and from Cultus Lake Provincial Park – creating gridlock for lake residents and campers heading home after the weekend.

Fire crews were also called to a small forest fire in the Chilliwack River Valley Sunday evening. Helicopters dropped water from the air to contain the blaze, which broke out by Bench Road in Slesse.

Witnesses said it took three to four hours to finally knock down.

