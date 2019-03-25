Three children to run Victoria as ‘Mayors’ on Tuesday

Local kids will be honorary mayors for a day

Three kids will run City Hall on Tuesday (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Three local children have a chance to sit in the Victoria Mayor’s seat on Tuesday.

The “Mayor for a Day” event will see seven and eight-year old children tour the town and get a taste of municipal politics.

The kids were selected from a colouring contest after colouring sheets were handed out at voting booths in October in an effort to get more kids interested in their community.

Tomorrow, “their worships” will spend time with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Victoria city councillors, and get a chance to wind the historic clock in the clock tower, visit a fire hall and tour the new Johnson Street Bridge control room.

The kids will aslo get a complimentary lunch.

