Three charities receive generous donation from 100 Men Who Care

From left: Michael Bezener, Les Clarke, and Pat Field show off the cheques to be distributed to Okanagan Indian Education Resources, First Baptist Church, and the Okanagan School of the Arts, respectively. Photo by 100 Men Who Care.

100 Men Who Care selected the First Baptist Church International Youth Project to be their main charity recipient at their June meeting.

The group meets four times per year and each member commits to donating $100 at each meeting. Three charitable organizations from the region are chosen at random to present an overview of their organization for members to decide where they’d like to see the majority of the funding contributed.

The organization that receives the most votes from the members receives 80 per cent of the funds contributed by the members and the other two organizations receive 10 per cent each.

At it’s June meeting, members heard presentations from the First Baptist Church, the Okanagan Indian Educational Resources Soicety ECOmmunity Place, and the Okanagan School of the Arts at the Shatford Centre. The International Youth Project organized by the First Baptist Church was the top choice from the members and received $5,600.

According to a release from 100 Men Who Care, this particular project runs “each year (and) youth from Penticton and area travel to Mexico to assist with building projects to gain insight into how agricultural workers live in the area.”

The two other charities also received $700 each from the members. According to the release, the En’owkin Centre and ECOmmunity Place “help to preserve and protect Indigenous plants, wildlife, culture and spirituality found on the land” and the Okanagan School of the Arts is “currently developing a new strategic plan to develop a social enterprise that will make the organization self-sufficient and enhance services and programs.”

100 Men Who Care first started in 2016 with 37 members and has donated over $58,400 to 27 different charities in Penticton, Summerland, Osoyoos, Oliver and Keremeos. The group is now at over 120 members and will hold its next meeting on Oct. 24 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the event running from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Members are invited to stay for the Penticton Vees game following the event thanks to ticket donations from the Penticton Vees organization.

Those interrested in attending as a guest can visit www.100menpenticton.com or email info@100menpenticton.com. Those looking for a similar organization for women are encouraged to visit www.cfso.net for information about 100 Women.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.