One person transported by Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries

One person was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The collision took place at the intersection of Middleton Way and Highway 6 around 10 a.m. Dec. 2.

One person was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“Officers spoke to witnesses on scene and are continuing to investigate the collision,” Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

READ MORE: Cremated remains found off Vernon hiking trail

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP recover ‘Mona Lisa’

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star