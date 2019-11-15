Three-car crash in Nanaimo sends one driver to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Needham and Nicol streets in south Nanaimo Friday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

One driver was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Nicol and Needham streets Friday, Nov. 15.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m.

Two of the cars had to be towed from the intersection, but a third vehicle was able to be driven away, according to emergency crews on the scene that was attended by Nanaimo RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

There was no word on the nature of the injuries of the driver taken to hospital.

The collision was being cleared by 9 a.m., but northbound traffic on Nicol Street was slowed as it was diverted to one lane and the crash is under investigation.

