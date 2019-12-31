Three Campbell River parks damaged by doughnuts

'An individual that willfully chooses to damage public property needs to be held to account'

Campbell River RCMP would like to speak with anyone who may have seen a vehicle doing doughnuts in any of three city parks on Sunday night, as they would very much like to identify the driver.

The RCMP says they were made aware of the vehicle causing the destruction to Cantebury Neighbourhood Park that night, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle at that time. Then on Monday morning, they were informed by city staff that there were, in fact, three damaged facilities.

Ruby Park and Dick Murphy Park at the spit also took significant damage from the vehicle, according to the RCMP release on the incident.

“Quite Frankly, an individual that willfully chooses to damage public property needs to be held to account for their behaviour,” says Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP. “Perhaps they aren’t aware of the thousands of dollars of labour it costs the city and its taxpayers to repair these green spaces, but they clearly need to be made aware.”

Anyone with information on the incident is being encouraged to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.