Three arrested in Sooke drug bust

Three Sooke residents have been arrested following a months-long drug investigation in Sooke, police say.

Sooke RCMP say they targeted traffickers in fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“We were operating on information that had been generated by our officers and other sources, and I think that this action will have an impact on illicit drugs in the community, ” said Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

“We’ve had several deaths in the community from heroin overdoses, and this will hopefully help to stop this from continuing in the near future.”

Two Sooke men, aged 31, 32, were arrested on May 11 and were later released on a promise to appear in court in June. A third Sooke resident, a 52-year-old man, was arrested on May 23 and released with a notice to appear.

The trio faces charges of trafficking heroin and fentanyl and with possession of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“The problem we have is that almost every time we seize heroin, it’s been laced with fentanyl, so the users really have no idea of what they are getting from these dealers,” McArthur said.

Further charges and arrests are expected in the near future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-1634 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

