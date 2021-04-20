Three arrested after double stabbing in Victoria

Two people sent to hospital after being stabbed, hit with bear spray

Three people have been arrested and two people have been sent to hospital following a stabbing near downtown Victoria Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue at 3:30 p.m. for a report that two men had been bear sprayed and stabbed. The officers located the two victims who had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital and their injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

Police identified three suspects in the incident. Shortly before 5 p.m. they located and arrested the first of them in Bastion Square. Less than 20 minutes later, they found the second suspect in the 1400-block of Vancouver Street.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, officers located the third suspect in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. All three men were held in custody and police believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

