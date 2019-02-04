Three Abbotsford elementary schools closed due to power outages

Aberdeen, King Traditional and Matsqui will not open on Monday

Three Abbotsford elementary schools are closed today (Monday) due to power outages.

Aberdeen, King Traditional and Matsqui Elementary will all not be open today, but all other Abbotsford public schools remain open. Buses to the schools still open are also all running.

The Abbotsford School District made the announcement online earlier today.

Officials advise all students and parents to use extra caution making their way to school, but note that facilities teams have been clearing sidewalks and parking lots since earlier today.