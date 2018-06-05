Threat at Cowichan Secondary results in police presence Tuesday morning

Cowichan Secondary School was the target of another threat this week. (File photo)

There has been another threat of violence at Cowichan Secondary School.

Officials say a message was found last week at the James Street Campus and directed towards a potential threat on Tuesday, June 5.

This latest incident prompted a message from the campus principal that was posted to Facebook on Monday, stating police were investigating the threat.

The message went on to say staff “immediately” reached out to the school district and activated their ‘Violence Threat Risk Assessment protocol’, upon learning of the threat last week. RCMP were notified and an investigation began.

“The situation has been investigated and monitored over the past few days. At this time, the RCMP have indicated that there is no evidence to suggest that this is a credible threat, however, out of an abundance of caution, there will be a police presence at the school on Tuesday June 5th,” said the Facebook message. “We want to ensure our students and staff feel safe at the school.”

Parents expecting details were frustrated with not knowing the specifics of the threat.

“What was the threat?” wondered Michele Hawes. “Someone will blow up the school? Someone wants to shoot one person? Can U tell us so we can make an informed decision if we want to send our kid into this?”

Other parents began engaging with the post and the school replied to say it was not a bomb threat.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

