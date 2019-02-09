Thousands without power in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

High winds are leaving many without power as they begin their day on Saturday, as BC Hydro reports 95 outages affecting more than 40,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast region.

Many of those outages, about 18, are in Maple Ridge, affecting thousands of customers. They began to happen at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday night, and more on Saturday, with reports of trees down across wires common.

Power is out North of Dewdney Trunk Road and east of 224th Street, all the way to Silver Valley. Webster’s Corners, Whonnock, Albion and Ruskin are also in the dark. There is little information about when the power will be restored.

There are also two large outages in Pitt Meadows, that take in the entire western region of the city, but power is on downtown and in the South Bonson areas at the present time.

Environment Canada predicts winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h this morning, and gusting to 50 km/h by noon. This evening it will continue, with temperatures dropping to -13 with the wind chill.