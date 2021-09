Power out between Lavington and Cherryville

A series of blackouts have left thousands in the dark between Lavington and Cherryville up to Mabel Lake.

More than 885 people are in the dark in Lavington, east of Highway 6 and west of Horner Road.

Nearly 2,000 are without power northwest of Hwy. 6, east of Headgates Road and south of Albers Road.

Another 1,308 are affected between Lumby and Cherryville.

BC Hydro’s outage map indicates crews are assigned and en route to the affected areas.

Power is estimated to return by 5 p.m.

