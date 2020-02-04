Thousands of dollars worth of tools, clothing stolen during break and enter at Western Equipment

Thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment was reported stolen from Western Equipment in Campbell River, B.C. Police say the break and enter and theft took place sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. Google Maps Image

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help after thousands of dollars worth of tools and clothing were stolen from a local business.

The break and enter and theft at Western Equipment on 16th Avenue was reported early Monday morning.

According to RCMP, the thieves broke through a concrete wall to enter the store sometime between the end of the business day Friday and before the crime was reported Monday.

The majority of the tools stolen were Makita brand grinders, drills and saws. A “significant amount” of Jet Brand wrenches were also stolen, as well as “multiple pairs” of Viking brand cork boots.

The police are asking anyone who may have seen anything, has surveillance footage in the area, or has been approached by a “non reputable source” to purchase new tools or equipment to contact them at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Missing elderly woman has been found safe

RELATED: Police issue warrant after man facing drug trafficking charges misses court date

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter