Thousands lose power Wednesday night in Hope, Fraser Canyon, Sunshine Valley

BC Hydro states crews have been assigned to all outages as of 9 p.m.

Power outages in Hope and up the Fraser Canyon to Boston Bar are affecting thousands of customers. (BC Hydro map)

A power outage in Hope and in Fraser Canyon Wednesday night is affecting thousands of residents.

The power is out in Boston Bar, affecting just under 546 customers according to BC Hydro. Further down the Fraser Canyon in Spuzzum 74 customers are affected by the outage. The power also appears to be out in Hope and up the Canyon to Yale, with 1,844 customers affected. A further 1,740 customers in a section of Hope down to Floods is also facing an outage.

The outage in Hope began around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Crews have been assigned to all of the outages as of just before 9 p.m.

There is also an outage from past Hope to Manning Park along Highway 3, an area where BC Hydro states 1483 customers are affected.

More to follow.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope Standard