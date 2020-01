In most cases fallen trees were the cause

More than 5,000 B.C. Hydro customers in Langley were without power for as long as six hours Friday night.

In almost all of the incidents, Hydro listed fallen trees across power lines as the cause.

There were nine outages reported.

The largest affected close to 3,000 Hydro customers west of 276 St., north of 16th, east of 240 St., and south of 56.

A wind storm rolled through the Lower Mainland and Sunshine coast Friday causing power interruptions to more than 44,000.