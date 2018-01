Hydro crews are investigating the cause of a power outage that has affected thousands of homes and businesses across Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon.

BC Hydro is reporting that power went for just over 4,000 customers at 12:37 p.m., and that a crew was en route. The swath affected seems to stretch across both sides of Hwy. 1, and a large portion of Sardis.

There is no cause of the outage reported so far. There are two other smaller outages in Chilliwack, up Ford Rd. and Chilliwack Lake Rd.